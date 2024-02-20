South Korea Hands Over 10 Ambulances To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The South Korean government has handed over 10 ambulances to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We received another 10 ambulances from the Korean government. In total, Korea plans to transfer 100 vehicles to Ukraine. In December last year, we already received 30 ambulances. Another batch is expected to arrive in March of this year," wrote Liashko.

According to the minister, over the course of nearly two years of full-scale war, Russian forces have damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 258, and seized 125 more.

As reported, in early February 2024, departmental healthcare institutions received new ambulances that were purchased at the request of the Ministry of Health. Fourteen new ambulances were purchased by Medical Procurement of Ukraine using donor funds raised under the UNITED24 initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.