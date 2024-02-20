“Animal Nature” Art Exhibition Celebrates The Stunning Work Of Acclaimed Latinamerican Austinite Visual Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Animal Nature, featuring Ender Martos and Patrick Fagerberg

Ender Martos building Rebirth of Technology - photo by Tiburon Transmedia

Patrick Fagerberg and Jacqueline James Friedman photo by Romina Olson

- Ender MartosAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ender Martos and Patrick Fagerberg, two of the most celebrated Texas-based LatinAmerican Visual artists, are exhibiting their body of work in Austin. The art show is titled Animal Nature and is produced by Tiburon Transmedia, a creative shop helmed by Venezuelan award-winning media maker Sergio Carvajal-Leoni.Ender Martos is a visionary kinetic artist, and creator of the acclaimed Rebirth of Technology , a colossal sculpture commissioned by HPE for their headquarters, recently named as one of the most relevant new pieces of public art in America. Ender's colorful and vibrant wall art and public sculptures evoke comparisons with Venezuelan masters Jesus Soto and Carlos Cruz-Diez. Patrick Fagerberg, also celebrated at the show, is a world-famous expressionist painter born in Cuernavaca, Mexico. Patrick has been called a rare case of acquired savant due to famously developing extraordinary painting abilities after a traumatic brain injury suffered during a concert of the British band OMD at the 2011 South By Southwest conference.Animal Nature will open Friday, March 1st, and run until April 19th. The show will feature over 30 art pieces and installations by Martos and Fagerberg, presenting an anthology of the stunning work of these two celebrated visual artists. Collectors will access the art exhibition through personal guided tours managed by Ellio Fine Art, a premiere art gallery in Houston that represents a renowned roster of artists, including Muriel Kalish and Eric Peters. Art veteran Dina Pugh, former leader of the Open Art project at Meta/Facebook, will also handle sales at Animal Nature through her new venture, Triple Base Creative. The opening of the show on March 1st is sponsored by Still Austin Whiskey and counts on the participation of J. Serrato, another LatinAmerican Austinite and an icon of the cool-jazz world of the capital city.“I am beyond excited to be presenting work back in my dear city of Austin, Texas,” said Ender Martos.“This city is home to many other LatinAmerican Austinite Artists who see and feel the world through a very unique lens that I'm happy is getting the recognition it deserves. I am proud that what once was a funky yet deeply segregated city is finally embracing the contribution that all the Latin American immigrants have had in making this place a globally known hub of creativity, eclectic art, and wonderfully weird culture““Animal Nature is a powerful art concept that invites us to reflect about who we truly are as a so-called civilized species” Added Patrick Fagerberg“The show's theme - designed by Tiburón - also draws inspiration from our collective struggles with mental health and the duality we experience between our primal state and enlightened self. As a survivor of a violent traumatic brain injury, I deeply cherish the importance that Art has in my life and my ability to cope with chronic mental health struggles. Although I ultimately want people to come and enjoy the artwork, I also hope this show allows people to appreciate the crucial role that art plays in the lives of so many other artists dealing with similar issues”.Animal Nature is presented courtesy of TPG , a boutique commercial property agency in Austin Texas, that specializes in building, managing, and curating neighborhood centers. TPG recently revealed a collaboration with Ender Martos and other acclaimed local artists on different massive art installations to the delight of Austin's art-loving community.

