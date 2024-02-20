Head Of Georgian Parliamentary Delegation Sends Letter To PACE President Over Non-Ratification Of Azerbaijan's Credentials

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Georgian parliamentary delegation to the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Givi
Mikanadze has sent a letter to PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos
over the PACE's adopted resolution on non-ratification of
credentials of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, Azernews reports.
“We are concerned with the fact that such harsh decisions are
made without substantial discussions and analysis of possible
adverse effects on future PACE- Azerbaijan and PACE-South Caucasus
relations as well as the future of PACE itself,” the letter
said.
According to Givi Mikanadze, the resolution makes the future
cooperation and exchange of views with Azerbaijan in PACE
impossible. It would also negatively affect to PACE's engagement
level with the South Caucasus region.
“Furthermore, this decision undermines the mission and
reputation of the Council of Europe as a vital platform for
substantial dialogue and cooperation. Therefore, this resolution,
contradicting the spirit of values and commitments of the Council
of Europe, may lead to even more polarization and hinder especially
valuable trust-based cooperation between PACE member states,” he
noted.
The head of the Georgian parliamentary delegation also called
for reconsidering the resolution to avoid detrimental effects of
the decision on non-ratification of credentials of the Azerbaijani
delegation.
Makanadze expressed his confidence that the annulling of the
resolution would contribute the interests of the Council of
Europe.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107876748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.