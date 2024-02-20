(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's Santa Catarina governor Jorginho Mello on Tuesday (20) visited DP World in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. DP World is a leading cargo logistics company that has operations in Brazil. According to information from the government of Santa Catarina, Mello talked to the company about“the potential of investments in the Santa Catarina's sector.”

Mello is in the UAE this week, accompanied by members of the executive, congresspeople, and businesspeople from the state. On Monday (19), he met with Rafael Solimeo, head of office of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC). (Pictured, Mello with the blue tie, and Solimeo with the yellow tie, meet.)

“This presentation that we are making of the state here in the UAE is key for companies that make major investments to feel secure, and above all to show that there are major investment opportunities and room for business in Santa Catarina. We have major challenges to be overcome, but in order to do so, we have to go and seek solutions around the globe,” said Mello, according to information disclosed by the government of Santa Catarina. According to the government, the DP World executives that welcomed them showed interest in participating in the tender for the operation of the Port of Itajaí.

Mello's schedule includes appointments with representatives from universities, tourism agencies, and investment funds in Dubai and UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Mello and the delegation flew last weekend and will remain in the emirate for the rest of the week.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

The post Brazil's Santa Catarina seeks Dubai investors for port appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .