Khasawneh Holds Meeting With Japan's Ministers Of Economy, Trade, Industry, Foreign Affairs And Defence

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday held talks with senior Japanese officials in Tokyo that focused on strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

This diplomatic tour, which follows His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Japan last year, included meetings with Japan's ministers of economy, trade, industry, foreign affairs and defence.

During his talks with Japan's minister of economy, trade, and industry, Saito Ken, Khasawneh emphasised the potential of the Osaka Expo 2025. He expressed Jordan's interest in leveraging this platform to foster networking, enhance bilateral relations, and stimulate trade exchanges between the two nations.

Khasawneh also lauded the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry for their successful organisation of the Jordan-Japan Business Forum in Amman last year. He also expressed interest in hosting a similar investment forum in the foreseeable future.

The prime minister also hailed Japan's support for Jordan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He appreciated Japan's commitment to enhancing cooperation in industry, trade, and related procedures.

Khasawneh also expressed gratitude for Japan's assistance to Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Jordan through the JICA Country Development Cooperation Policy.

Emphasising mutual interest in deepening collaboration in various fields, the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry reaffirmed Japan's commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Jordan.

During talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Khasawneh reaffirmed the historic relations and strategic partnership between Jordan and Japan, which has spanned over seven decades of diplomatic relations. He also briefed Kamikawa on King Abdullah's efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to a two-state solution, saying that the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only viable solution to the conflict.

The Japanese foreign minister pledged Japan's continued support for Jordan and acknowledged King Abdullah's pivotal role in promoting regional stability. She also expressed Japan's intent to deepen collaboration in political, economic, and security fields on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The minister also expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and underlined Japan's diplomatic efforts to alleviate suffering and restore calm.

During a meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, Khasawneh explored avenues to enhance military and defence cooperation. He also underscored the importance of joint training programmes, participation in peacekeeping missions, counterterrorism initiatives, and cybersecurity efforts. He also conveyed Jordan's condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake in Japan and reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support in the reconstruction process.

The Japanese minister of defence expressed his appreciation for Jordan's contributions to regional security and peace-building efforts. He underlined the need for advancing bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, including the exchange of expertise and mutual visits.