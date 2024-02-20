DPIIT Secretary Leads Delegation To Singapore To Enhance Trade & Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 20 (KNN) A delegation from the Indian government recently visited Singapore with the objective of strengthening trade relations and attracting investments to India.

Headed by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with senior government officials in Singapore and participated in investor roundtables on Monday.

During the visit, Secretary Singh addressed the India-Singapore Trade Roundtable focusing on the Food and Machinery Sector.

The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the High Commission of India in Singapore, in collaboration with the Singapore Business Federation.

It provided a platform for Indian and Singaporean businesses to explore avenues for enhancing trade, joint ventures, technology exchanges, and partnerships.

The primary aim of the delegation's visit was to invite investors to India and strengthen trade ties between the two countries, as highlighted by an official statement.

Secretary Singh also held discussions with Beh Swan Gim, Singapore's Trade and Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary, emphasising the significance of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

Additionally, the delegation participated in an Investors roundtable on renewable energy and electronics and semiconductors, organised by Enterprise Singapore and Invest India.

These sessions facilitated dialogues with business leaders to explore opportunities for deepening investment ties and collaborative ventures between India and Singapore.

Singapore currently stands as India's 8th largest trade partner, with bilateral trade reaching USD 35.59 billion in the year 2022-23, registering a notable growth of 18 per cent over the previous year, as reported by the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

