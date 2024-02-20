Qatar Airways To Unveil Comedy Show By Kevin Hart On March 1

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has unveiled an upcoming comedy show in Doha, featuring the distinguished comedian Kevin Hart.

“Qatar Airways Presents Kevin Hart: Brand New Material”, taking place on March 1, showcases a collaboration of two industries committed to delivering joy and entertainment to its diverse global audiences.

Renowned American comedian, actor, and producer, Kevin Hart rose to fame with his infectious humour and quick wit.

Kevin will bring his new material to Doha, where he will perform for first time in the heart of the city.

Set to unfold on March 1 at the Katara Beach Arena in Doha, Kevin Hart's performance promises an evening of refined humour, wit, and memorable experiences.

“Qatar Airways, as a brand, is committed to delivering unforgettable and unmatched experiences to its global community and loyal passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

