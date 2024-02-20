Netanyahu Takes On Lula Over Holocaust Remark, Declares Brazilian President Unwelcome In Israel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The diplomatic tensions are simmering between Israel and Brazil after a series of tit-for-tat comments. The Brazilian President commented on Israel's military operations in Gaza and compared it with Jews being killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been making comments against Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his Brazilian counterpart had crossed the red line. Foreign Minister Israel Katz quickly declared Lulu as persona non grata in the state of Israel meaning the leader is not welcome in Israel until a personal apology is issued.

Israel summoned Brazilian ambassador Frederico Meyer to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem on Monday. In a similar move, Brazil summoned Israel's ambassador Daniel Zonshine. Brazil also called back its ambassador to Israel for consultations.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira took issue with the mistreatment of the Brazilian ambassador to Israel and Lula. The chain of reactions has led to simmering ties between Israel and Brazil. This comes at a time when Brazil is holding the G20 Presidency and is set to host Foreign Minister's G20 meet this week which will include US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Israel is furthering its military operation against Hamas by entering Rafah which houses 6 battalions of the Palestinian terror group. Moreover, a large population of Gaza has also temporarily shifted to Rafah causing widespread concern over the plight of the civilians. Israel's military is looking at a six-week plan to finish Hamas which involves increased attacks in Rafah.