Award-Winning Akraya Welcomes Jason Dunham As Senior Vice President And Chief Revenue Officer

Akraya's newly appointed Sr. VP and Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Dunham

- Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYASAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Akraya is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Dunham as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. In this pivotal role, Jason will lead the company's global sales organization, driving growth and customer success through Akraya's innovative human capital solutions.A seasoned leader with 30 years of experience, Jason brings a proven track record of exceeding financial targets and fostering high-performing teams. He joins Akraya from AKKODIS, where he successfully led the US business transformation from Modis legacy staffing to a robust consultancy and project-based strategy. Previously, Jason spent 12 years at Experis, holding leadership roles with increasing responsibility."Jason is a strategic business leader with a track record of consistently exceeding financial and business targets, even in complex and challenging environments," said Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYA. "I look forward to collaborating with him to accelerate AKRAYA's growth and delivering outstanding outcomes for our customers."“I am delighted to join Akraya at this pivotal moment! Their unwavering commitment to empowering clients through service excellence, and their passionate focus on both clients and candidates within their best-in-class culture, is truly inspiring," said Jason Dunham.“The cohesive spirit is evident across the organization, and I am excited to contribute.”Throughout his career, Jason has consistently delivered impressive results. He has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Top Global Sales Growth Award, and his leadership has been instrumental in fostering company turnarounds and market growth.About Akraya:Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recognized as the 2023 #1 Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley and a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.

