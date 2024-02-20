(MENAFN- Baystreet) Macy's Trumpets Changes to its Board, Looks Forward to Earnings Report

PGT Flat on Q4, Full-Year FiguresRAPT Pummeled on FDA WordWalmart to Buy TV Maker VisioWalmart Posts Strong Earnings As E-Commerce Sales Rise 23% Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

How To Trade Through the Complicated Economy

The economic data is complicated for traders. It sends out negative information that markets should perceive as negative. Yet stock markets trade higher on bad news. How do you navigate through the complicated economy?

Last week, markets digested higher consumer and producer inflation yet the stock markets did not fall by much. Still, tech giants like Adobe (ADBE) fell by 12.8%,

Alphabet (GOOG) dropped 5.63%, Microsoft (MSFT) lost 3.92%, and Apple fell by 3.46%. The economy is only complicated for traders who falsely believe they can control it centrally. The free market is simpler than that. Profitable firms thrive while unprofitable firms falter.

Invest in companies that are growing. Uber, Eli Lilly (LLY), Waste Management (WM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are examples of firms that went up last week. WFC stock gained 8%. Wells Fargo is especially compelling after a regulator ended a cease-and-desist order about deficiencies and unsafe or unsound practices in the bank's risk management.

Investors should add hedges against inflationary pressures ahead. Oil prices are rising in the long term, so holding positions in integrated energy firms like ConocoPhillips (COP) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) should pay off.

In light of inflation pressures, expect high interest rates to persist for the rest of the year. This will continue to benefit banks like Wells Fargo. JP Morgan (JPM) should also thrive as one of the biggest banks.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks