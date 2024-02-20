Tahtamouni, Yemeni Envoy Talk Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, on Tuesday discussed with Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan, Dr. Jalal Ibrahim Faqira, and his accompanying delegation, ways to enhance joint cooperation aspects in the transportation field.During the meeting, Tahtamouni discussed regional and international developments, Red Sea crisis, its impact on maritime transport, and the options available to mitigate the standoff consequences.The two sides reviewed means to boost the bilateral relations with regard to mutual agreements, expressing aspiration to achieve further transport cooperation, according to a ministry statement.For his part, the Yemeni envoy praised the Jordanian-Yemeni relations, as well as the Kingdom's role and its wise leadership for their continued support to Yemen to achieve common interests.