Sweden To Provide Ukraine With Military Aid Worth Over $680M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden has announced a new military aid package worth SEK 7.1 billion (about $683 million) for Ukraine.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said this in a post on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, this 15th package is the largest that Sweden has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.

“Sweden will donate more artillery ammunition, air defence system RBS70, anti-tank missiles (TOW), hand grenades and Carl Gustaf grenade launchers. Sweden will also donate medical supplies and economic aid to funds for the procurement of more weapons to Ukraine,” the post reads.

Additionally, Sweden will support Ukraine with 10 CB 90 (Combat Boat 90), 20 group boats and underwater weapons.

Poland,reiterate support for Ukraine

“As global military stocks dwindle we will focus more on donations. This aid package will add around 1 billion SEK to the Swedish-Danish joint procurement of CV 90s to Ukraine,” the post reads.

Jonson noted that this support package addresses some of Ukraine's most pressing needs.

“Russia's war on Ukraine is also a war against the rules-based order. Ukraine is not only defending its own freedom but that of all of Europe. Sweden will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Russia cannot be allowed to win this war,” stressed the defense minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the spring Canada will transfer hundreds of modern combat drones to Ukraine worth almost 100 million Canadian dollars (about 73 million US dollars).