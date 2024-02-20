High-Level Round Table On COP28 And COP29 Kicks Off In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A high-level round table dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions
of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change has started at the headquarters of the
International Energy Agency in Paris, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by the Deputy Foreign
Minister, and Chief Negotiator of COP29, Yalcin Rafiyev.
The round table is attended by world leaders in the fields of
climate and energy, officials, and diplomats from different
countries.
The main objective of the roundtable discussions, led by COP28
President Sultan Al Jaber, is to review the results of COP28 within
the consensus of the United Arab Emirates and identify the next
steps for COP29.
Recall, that on February 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin
Rafiyev, who will represent Azerbaijan at the event, met with IEA
Executive Director Fatih Birol.
At the meeting, the Deputy Minister emphasised that at COP29,
the participating countries should make important decisions in the
fight against climate change.
The sides exchanged views on possible prospects for cooperation
within the framework of the Baku COP29.
Recall, that Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said during a panel
discussion at the Munich Security Conference said that the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan will
be dedicated to transparency and inclusiveness.
"We invite all countries to participate in this amazing event in
Baku. We are confident that we can achieve positive results. At the
same time, we believe that this is a great opportunity to take
advantage of the successful consensus reached in Dubai, pass it on
to Baku and in 2025 to Brazil," he said.
Mukhtar Babayev also noted that cooperation within the framework
of the troika of presidents of the Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) is "a good chance
to move the process forward on the climate agenda together".
This year, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29). The decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting
held in Dubai on December 11 last year.
COP30 will be held in Brazil in 2025.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107874126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.