Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Moot Opportunities To Expand Renewable Energy Efforts (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan and
Saudi Arabia discussed opportunities to expand activities in the
field of renewable energy sources, the Azerbaijani Minister of
Energy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.
"During the meeting with Majed Hindi Aluteibi, Saudi Arabia's
Deputy Energy Minister for Oil and Gas Technical and Regulatory
Affairs, our discussions centered around initiatives aimed at
ensuring the sustainable development of economic relations between
our countries. We explored avenues for promoting investments and
discussed opportunities for expanding joint activities in the
fields of renewable energy and industry," Jabbarov noted.
Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur
Aliyev met with Chief Executive Director of Saudi Fund for
Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad during his visit to Saudi
Arabia.
The sides discussed directions of cooperation on projects in the
field of renewable energy, Azerbaijan's cooperation with ACWA Power
Company, and the investment potential of the Azerbaijani liberated
territories.
