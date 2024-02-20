Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Moot Opportunities To Expand Renewable Energy Efforts (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed opportunities to expand activities in the field of renewable energy sources, the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Majed Hindi Aluteibi, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Energy Minister for Oil and Gas Technical and Regulatory Affairs, our discussions centered around initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of economic relations between our countries. We explored avenues for promoting investments and discussed opportunities for expanding joint activities in the fields of renewable energy and industry," Jabbarov noted.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev met with Chief Executive Director of Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The sides discussed directions of cooperation on projects in the field of renewable energy, Azerbaijan's cooperation with ACWA Power Company, and the investment potential of the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel