Taliban shuns UN-backed conference

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic standoff, the Taliban has opted to boycott a United Nations-sponsored conference held in Qatar, asserting that their delegation should be acknowledged as the exclusive representatives of Afghanistan. The two-day conference, aimed at fostering dialogue and addressing critical issues in the region, concluded on Monday without the participation of the Taliban, who insisted on excluding Afghan "civil society members" invited to the event.



The Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, underscored the group's demand for the United Nations to organize a meeting involving Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. However, the lack of agreement between the United Nations and the Taliban led Mujahid to label the conference as a "waste of time." The Taliban government, in power since 2021 following the United States troop withdrawal, has not received official recognition from any country or the United Nations.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the Taliban's demands during a press conference on Monday, deeming them "not acceptable." Guterres emphasized the importance of engaging with representatives from various segments of Afghan society and urged the Taliban to lift restrictions on women's access to education and employment, framing these actions as potential steps toward gaining international recognition.



The Taliban, however, maintains that issues related to the status of women are internal matters. Prior to the conference, the Afghan Foreign Ministry issued a statement asserting the country's autonomy, rejecting external coercion, and calling for a "realistic and pragmatic approach" without unilateral impositions or pressure.



The diplomatic impasse highlights the challenges in achieving consensus and inclusivity in discussions concerning Afghanistan's future. The Taliban's refusal to engage with broader segments of Afghan society and the international community underscores the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing efforts to address the country's political and humanitarian challenges.





MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873729