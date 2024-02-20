Qatari Aid Aircraft For Gaza Arrives In Egypt's El Arish, 5Th Batch Of Injured Arrives For Treatment In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), binging the total number of aid aircraft sent from Qatar to 79.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

The sixteenth batch of Palestinians injured in the Gaza Strip was also evacuated to receive treatment in Doha, as part of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's initiative to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The injured were received by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

The initiative reaffirms the State of Qatar's firm support and continues efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with various regional and international partners.

MENAFN20022024000067011011ID1107873369