Axpo Collaborates On Major Green Hydrogen Initiative In Italy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Axpo, a
prominent energy company, has announced its participation in a
significant green hydrogen endeavor located in the Abruzzo region
of Italy, Trend reports via the company.
Partnering with Infinite Green Energy (IGE), the project's
initiator, Axpo will leverage existing industrial infrastructure in
Corfinio to facilitate the production and distribution of up to 12
tonnes of hydrogen daily. This initiative aims to support the
decarbonization efforts of industries and transportation sectors
facing challenges in reducing emissions.
The project centerpiece is a 30MW electrolyser, powered by a
45MWp solar plant, establishing it as one of Italy's largest
hydrogen production facilities. Additionally, the facility plans to
contribute green electricity to the local grid by the latter half
of 2025.
IGE has already commenced discussions with hydrogen truck
manufacturers regarding transportation applications. Notably, the
Valle Peligna project has secured an initial offtake agreement with
Etex, a leading European supplier of gypsum products. By utilizing
green electricity to power its production lines, Etex aims to
transition from natural gas to hydrogen, aligning with its
sustainability objectives.
Overall, IGE estimates an annual reduction of approximately
67,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, encompassing emissions from
hard-to-abate industries. This initiative marks a significant step
forward in Italy's journey towards achieving sustainable energy
practices and reducing carbon footprints.
