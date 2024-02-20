European cities adopt measures to manage overtourism

(MENAFN) In response to concerns about overtourism, several European cities are implementing various measures to regulate visitor numbers and mitigate the negative impacts of mass tourism. One approach involves imposing taxes on visitors and increasing prices to discourage excessive tourism. For instance, Amsterdam plans to nearly double its accommodation taxes this year, while Venice is introducing a tax on one-day visitors. Additionally, Paris is set to significantly raise its tourist tax, with a focus on generating revenue for its public transport system, particularly as it prepares to host the Olympics later in 2024.



However, beyond taxation, cities are exploring innovative strategies to address overtourism. France, for example, is leveraging social media influencers to showcase lesser-known regions of the country, aiming to spread tourism beyond the major urban centers. Italy has taken steps to regulate short-term rentals in cities like Rome and Florence, while Greece has implemented a cap on daily visitors to iconic sites like the Acropolis in Athens.



Furthermore, some cities are implementing visitor caps or restrictions on certain tourist activities. Venice, for instance, banned large cruise ships in 2021 and is now experimenting with limiting the size of tour groups allowed in certain areas. Similarly, Amsterdam has restricted heavy buses from entering the city center without special permission, aiming to alleviate congestion and preserve the city's infrastructure.



Money is also being used as a deterrent, with cities like Lisbon imposing new taxes on cruise ship passengers. These measures are not intended to discourage tourism altogether but rather to redirect visitors to less-visited areas and alleviate the strain on popular attractions and infrastructure. By adopting a combination of financial incentives, regulations, and innovative approaches, European cities are striving to strike a balance between welcoming tourists and preserving their cultural heritage and quality of life.

MENAFN20022024000045015682ID1107872962