Azerbaijan, Russia Mull Expanding Economic Cooperation

The representatives from Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg discussed
the roadmap of cooperation in trade, economy, scientific-technical
and cultural spheres for 2024-2028, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the First Deputy Economy Minister
Elnur Aliyev on his official X account.
"At the meeting with the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental
Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between
Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg, member of the St. Petersburg
government - chairman of the Committee for External Relations
Evgeny Grigoriev, we discussed the prospects of expanding the
economic agenda," Aliyev said.
