Azerbaijan, Russia Mull Expanding Economic Cooperation


2/20/2024 1:17:54 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The representatives from Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg discussed the roadmap of cooperation in trade, economy, scientific-technical and cultural spheres for 2024-2028, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev on his official X account.

"At the meeting with the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg, member of the St. Petersburg government - chairman of the Committee for External Relations Evgeny Grigoriev, we discussed the prospects of expanding the economic agenda," Aliyev said.

