Ukroboronprom Corporatizes 33 Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom) has endorsed a decision to transform a total of 33 state-owned defense industry enterprises into economic entities.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In February 2024, five more strategic state-owned enterprises, which are part of the company, were converted into economic entities. In general, there are already 33 of them,” the report states.

According to the company, Ukraine's defense industry reform is opening the way to the large-scale modernization of the defense sector, its technological renovation, and making the defense sector a driving force of the country's economy.

A reminder that Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC CEO Herman Smetanin stated earlier that, upon the completion of state registration, a total of 38 enterprises would be corporatized.