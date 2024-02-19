Cabinet Weekly Session Covers Nat'l Celebrations, Amir's Visit To Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The cabinet held its weekly session on Monday and was briefed at the outset of His Highness the Amir's upcoming visit to the State of Qatar and Kuwait national celebrations.

A cabinet press release noted the ministers held their weekly meeting at Seif Palace, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, said the cabinet was informed of the decision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to revoke the decision to stop appointments, promotions, and transfer of employees in all state agencies, issued on December 5 2023, effective from the date of its issuance.

The ministers were also informed of the departure of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday (tomorrow), to the State of Qatar.

On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Kuwait National Day and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day, the Council of Ministers extended their sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir and to the Kuwaiti people, asking the Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait, its leadership and its honorable people from all harm.

The ministers also paid to tribute to Kuwaiti martyrs of 1990.

On the anniversary of the founding of the Saudi Kingdom, which comes on February 22nd each year, the cabinet extended its sincere congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, praising the great achievements made by the Kingdom towards progress and prosperity, noting on the close ties that bind the leadership and peoples of the two countries. (end)

