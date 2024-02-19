Glemad Inc Commits 0.1% Of Revenue To Carbon Removal Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glemad Inc, a leading American-Nigerian technology corporation, today announced its commitment to allocate 0.1% of its revenue towards carbon removal efforts.

- David Idris, CEO, Glemad Inc, NIGERIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, Glemad Inc. is proud to be a member of Stripe Climate, a coalition of businesses accelerating carbon removal . Stripe Climate aggregates funds from forward-thinking businesses around the world to increase demand for carbon removal. Through Stripe Climate's partnership with Climeworks, a pioneer in direct air capture technology, Glemad Inc. and other coalition members support the removal of 322 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change .No company can stop climate change by itself," emphasized David Idris, CEO of Glemad Inc. "Our partnership with Stripe Climate underscores our belief in collaborative action to address climate change.Glemad Inc.'s commitment to carbon removal extends beyond its involvement with Stripe Climate. The company supports a portfolio of emerging technologies that remove CO2 from the atmosphere, including Charm Industrial, a pioneering company that converts biomass into bio-oil for permanent geologic storage. In 2021, Charm Industrial removed 416 tons of CO2 on behalf of Stripe Climate businesses, marking a significant milestone in carbon removal efforts.At Glemad Inc., we are committed to supporting innovative solutions that mitigate the impacts of climate change," said David Idris. "Our partnership with Stripe Climate and investments in emerging carbon removal technologies reflect our dedication to driving positive environmental change."For more information about Glemad Inc. and its sustainability initiatives, please visit glemad.

