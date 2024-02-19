(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Preservatives Market by Type (Natural preservative, Organic Acid, Essential Oil), End-use Industry (Food & beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Industrial Cleaning, Household Cleaning, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global green preservatives market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of USD 1.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.1% from its 2023 value of USD 1.08 billion. The green preservatives market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily driven by two key factors.

One of the main factors is the growing awareness of the possible health and ecological hazards connected with synthetic preservatives and manufacturers to seek ethical and sustainable alternatives to synthetic preservatives. Second, the shifting tastes of customers for sustainable and natural products. These combined forces are propelling the demand for green preservatives in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, personal care & cosmetic, cleaning industry, pharmaceutical, and others.

Natural preservative segment was the largest type of green preservatives in 2022, in terms of value

The natural preservative segment is the largest type in the green preservatives market due to its versatile properties. Consumer preferences are closely aligned with natural preservatives produced from plant extracts and other natural sources, as they are considered safer, and ecologically responsible alternatives to synthetic preservatives. It is widely used in various end-use industries including food & beverage, personal care & cosmetic, cleaning industry, pharmaceutical, and others making it the preferred choice for manufacturers and consumers seeking a balance between quality and affordability.

Food & beverage segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of green preservatives market in 2022, in terms of value

The food & beverage segment dominates the green preservatives market due to many vital factors. Greater consumer demand for sustainable and natural products, along with growing awareness of the probable health and environmental concerns resulting from synthetic preservatives, are the driving forces behind this trend. Green preservatives are also becoming increasingly popular in the food and beverage industry because of changing industry standards and regulatory advancements.

North America is estimated to be the largest green preservatives market in 2022, in terms of value

North America held a dominant position in the green preservatives market in 2022, owing to the presence of significant players such as Kemin Industries, Inc., and Dow Inc., who have strengthened the region's standing in this industry. North America is at the forefront of the green preservatives market due to several factors, such as a strong emphasis on sustainability, technical innovation, and increasing consumer demand for natural and eco-friendly products.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Increasing consumer demand for natural and sustainable products, Rising awareness of the benefits of green preservatives, Growing popularity of organic and clean-label products, Government regulations and incentives), restraints (High cost of green preservatives, Limited availability of green preservatives, Volatility of raw material supplier), opportunities (Expansion into new applications, Development of new green preservatives), and challenges (Competition from synthetic preservatives, Lack of standardization).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on green preservatives offered by top players in the global green preservatives market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the green preservatives market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for green preservatives across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global green preservatives market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the green preservatives market. Impact of recession on green preservatives market.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Natural Preservatives Accounted for Largest Share of Green Preservatives Market in 2022

Food & Beverage to be Largest End-use Industry of Green Preservatives During Forecast Period North America Accounted for Largest Share of Green Preservatives Market in 2022

Premium Insights



Attractive Opportunities for Players in Green Preservatives Market - Natural Preservative Segment to Account for Largest Share in Overall Market

Green Preservatives Market, by Region - North America to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America: Green Preservatives Market, by Country and Type - US Dominates Green Preservatives Market in North America

Green Preservatives Market, by End-use Industry and Region - Food & Beverage Segment LED Green Preservative Market Across Regions Green Preservatives Market, by Key Countries - China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Demand for Natural and Sustainable Products

Rising Awareness of Benefits of Green Preservatives

Growing Popularity of Organic and Clean-Label Products Government Regulations and Incentives

Restraints



High Cost of Green Preservatives

Limited Availability of Green Preservatives Volatility in Raw Material Supply

Opportunities



Adoption in New Application Areas Development of New Green Preservatives

Challenges



Strong Competition from Synthetic Preservatives Lack of Standardization

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets in Green Preservatives Market

Technology Analysis



Alkylresorcinols (Ars) Technology Biocatalysis Technology

Case Study Analysis



Case Study on DSM Case Study on Chinova Bioworks

Trade Data



Import Scenario of Green Preservatives Export Scenario of Green Preservatives

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape



Regulations on Green Preservatives Market Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Conferences and Events in 2023-2024

Patent Analysis



Approach

Document Type

Top Applicants Jurisdiction Analysis

Companies Profiled



ADM

Air Liquide

Arjuna Natural

BASF SE

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Chinova Bioworks Inc.

Clariant AG

Corbion N.V.

Dow Inc.

DSM-Firmenich AG

Givaudan SA

Gujarat Enterprise

International Flavors & Fragrances

ITA Food Improvers

Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Kalsec Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Kerry Group

Lanxess AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mayasan A.S.

Salicylates and Chemicals Private Limited

Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Symrise

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900