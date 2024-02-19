The Digital Government Forum 2024 And Cambodia-International Digital Government & Digital Technology Expo Opens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.E. Sok Puthyvuth, Secretary of State, presided over the press conference on the Digital Government Forum 2024 and the Cambodia-International Digital Government and Digital Technology Expo, on 16 February 2024. Present at the press conference were H.E. So Visothy, Secretary of State, and H.E. Chea Sereyvath, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Digital Government Committee General, along with reporters from various media outlets.





The theme for Digital Government Forum 2024 is "Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Development through Digital Policy Implementation". "The Cambodia-International Digital Government and Digital Technology Expo" will be held on 11-13 March 2024 at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Center and presided over by Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The Digital Government Forum 2024 aims to highlight the achievements of the digital government development in accordance with the Cambodia Digital Economy and Society Policy Framework 2021-2035 and the Digital Government Policy 2022-235, especially the Pentagon V of the Pentagonal Strategy Phase I of Royal Government of Cambodia. The Forum will also feature discussions and sharing on key topics by local and international speakers on key policies, trends of the technology development, the exchange of experience and best practices in accelerating digital transformation and the usage of the emerging technologies.

The Cambodia-International Digital Government and Digital Technology Expo will also showcase the digital government achievements, development of digital platforms, advantages of using the digital platforms, public service provision by ministries and institutions, as well as the use of digital platforms developed by ministries and institutions. The Expo will also feature the development in the mobile and data services, postal service, FinTech, digital startups, and many more. The public will also have an opportunity to demo the latest and most advanced technology equipment from well-known companies from the region and abroad, as well receiving the technology services from famous technology companies at the national and international levels.

Speaking at the Press Conference, H.E. Secretary of State Sok Puthyvuth stated that the Digital Government Forum 2024 would promote cooperation among the government agencies and the exchange of best practices in the digital transformation, identify the challenges from the implementation of digital solutions, promote the citizen-centric public services and policies in promoting the digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data protection in the public sector. H.E. Secretary also stated that this forum aims to explore the new emerging technologies, encourage innovation, and facilitate communication between stakeholders to promote the potential and efficiency of the government operation as well as connecting local and international stakeholders to support the development of the digital economy and society.

For more information about the program and registrations, please visit .

The Forum is open to the public and free of charge. MPTC wishes to inform and encourage members of the public to participate in this important event.

Media contact

Mr. Pot Semtararath

Phone Number: 093 994 974

Email: ...

SOURCE: The Digital Government Forum 2024