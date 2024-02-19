Rublev Leads Strong Line-Up As Qatar Exxonmobil Open Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will be looking to live up to the favourite tag amidst a star cast that includes the likes of two-time winners Roberto Bautista Agut and Andy Murray when the focus turns to Qatar ExxonMobil Open today.

The prestigious Doha event draws a mix of seasoned champions and rising stars this time, with the 2024 tournament being the last time in the ATP 250 calendar before getting upgraded to the ATP 500 status next year.

Rublev, the winner of the Golden Falcon Trophy in 2020, is the highest ranked in the draw, while Bautista Agut is the most recent winner (2022) following his success in 2019.

Rublev, who will aim to add to his impressive tally of 15 career title wins, could face stiff competition, notably from Russian compatriot Karen Khachanov, ranked 17th globally, and the talented Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who has been on a title-winning run.

Humbert, fresh off victories in Metz and Marseille, has demonstrated formidable form that could see him clash with Rublev in what promises to be a thrilling semi-final showdown.

Before that, Rublev – if advances – has a possible mouthwatering quarter-final clash on the cards against the three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, the 2008 and 2009 champion.

The tournament's depth extends beyond its top seeds. World No.23 Alexander Bublik, known for his unpredictable play, World No.24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina who racked up his 100th win at the 2024 Open 13 Provence a few days ago, and capable contenders like Emil Ruusuvuori and Tallon Griekspoor, will also vie for the prestigious title.

This year's edition also features notable adjustments, with Botic van de Zandschulp stepping in for Rafael Nadal, aiming to make his mark in Doha amidst a challenging draw. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, cited the need for more recovery time as his reason for withdrawal, while Russian Medvedev also stepped back, stating he was not fully prepared to compete.

Bautista Agut made the list in Medvedev's absence and will be looking to reverse his recent form and add another chapter to his successful history in Qatar.

“It's a good tournament and I am so grateful to be here again,” Bautista Agut said after Saturday's draw.

“I am looking forward to playing very good tennis. I am motivated to do well here in Doha and hopefully, it goes well again for me,” the Spaniard added.

Apart from Murray, Rublev, and Bautista Agut, the players' line-up also includes former champions Richard Gasquet (2013) and Gael Monfils (2018).

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open is not just a platform for established names, it also sets the stage for emerging talents to shine.

Jordanian Abdullah Shelbayh and Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, both part of the NextGen ATP initiative, are set to showcase their potential on this grand stage.

“I know that all these tournaments are pretty tough. I didn't even get into the main draw here in Doha on my normal ranking. I had to use the Next Gen spot,” Mensik, who will face No.5 seed Fokina in the opening round, told ATP.

“I know that these tournaments are very tough but it has been a pretty solid start, reaching a Challenger final in the first week of the season as well as Australia, so I am excited for this event,” Mensik said.

“It's very tough to get through the Challenger Tour and all the players who are there also want to play these ATP Tour events like here [in Doha]. But I now have the confidence that I can play with these big guys and that I can really beat the big guys,” Mensik added.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Today's Order of Play

Centre Court - Matches start at 2:30 pm

Pavel Kotov vs. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Followed by

Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) vs. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [7]

Not before 6:00 pm

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Followed by

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. [WC] Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR)

Grandstand 1 - Matches start at 2:30 pm

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) / Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) vs MArcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Followed by

Sander Gille (BEL) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) [4] vs. Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev

Not before 5:00 pm

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs. [Q] Vit Kopriva (CZE)