New Ideas For The Congress Of Leaders Of World And Traditional Religions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, with
the guidelines of the President of Kazakhstan, has played an
important role in the recognition of religious leaders from each
other and constructive cooperation between religious leaders in
solving social, cultural and religious problems. Perhaps the first
years of this congress were devoted to the evaluation and
recognition of the leaders of each other and the capacities of each
religion, and the most important achievement of this congress was
the building of trust among religious leaders for future
cooperation. Without trust building, an active and productive
cooperation cannot be imagined.
The second achievement of this congress is the recognition of
the hidden capacities in each of the world religions. By providing
a friendly and intimate atmosphere, this congress has been able to
provide a suitable space for the exchange of opinions and ideas
among the leaders of religions, and this exchange of opinions and
ideas is the most important pillar and basis for recognition. There
are positive and constructive capacities in every religion and
ritual.
In the current century, every day we are facing a global crisis
in dealing with world religions and their followers, and as we have
seen, attacks and insults to Holy Quran, attacks by the Israeli
army on the innocent and defenseless people of Palestine, and
attacks on churches in Palestine, increase the duty of the congress
of leaders of world and traditional religions.
The participants in the 21st meeting of the Congress Secretariat
also emphasized the growing conditions of geopolitical tension, the
erosion of the global order, and the growing conflict in the world,
and practical measures should be taken in this regard.
For this purpose, it is suggested to form some active working
groups for planning in this congress, as follows:
1- Working group of artificial intelligence.
2- Working group of neurobiological sciences.
3- Working group of spiritualism.
4- Working group to protect family values.
5- Economic working group to support followers of world and
traditional religions.
6- Working group to deal with crises and wars among the
followers of world and traditional religions.
7- Working group of children, adolescents and women.
In the programs of the congress, it is possible to focus more on
international cooperation to solve global problems within the
framework of religions, and holding a congress to give official and
diplomatic speeches and express the political positions of each
country does not seem very useful, and the great capacities of
religious leaders should be more focused on solving social,
cultural and religious problems and solving military crises and
regional and international conflicts.
The proposed working groups can continue their activities in
different countries under the supervision of the Kazakh government
and report their activities to the Congress every year.
The purpose of creating the aforementioned working groups is to
implement the idea of the President of Kazakhstan about the need to
create a new global movement for peace in order to create a strong
international security system and overcome acute challenges.
With 30 years of scientific and practical experience in
conducting religious and cultural dialogues, Center for
Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue is ready to assist and
cooperate in the important goals of this congress.
DR. ALI AKBAR ZIAEI
Head of Center for Interreligious
and Intercultural Dialogue
