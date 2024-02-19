Join us at the Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit in El Gouna to “Inspiring Young Leaders”

(MENAFN- Forbes Middle East) As The Forbes Middle East U30 Summit approaches, chaired by Anas Bukhash, we are excited to share an overview of the summit experience that awaits you in El Gouna from Jan 11-13th. The U30 is meticulously curated to provide you with a once in a lifetime experience. The agenda is designed to ensure that attendees receive unparalleled value through educational, immersive experiences across the board that engulf you in the true essence of the summit. Here’s a sneak peak of the agenda of the summit:

Networking & Entertainment:

Engage in meaningful connections with industry professionals and like-minded peers. The evening will be complemented by entertaining activities to enhance your networking experience.

Expert Programming:

Dive into thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops and open mic sessions led by industry experts and influential figures. Our panel programming covers a diverse range of topics, providing insights and perspectives from various fields. Explore the stories of like-minded entrepreneurs and creative at our secondary stage.

Activities and Activations:

Embark on a journey through the vibrant village area, where a myriad of dynamic activities and engaging activations await. Immerse yourself in live graffiti sessions, capture unforgettable moments in immersive photography experiences, and unleash your creativity in sustainable accessory-making workshops.

Morning Meditation by the Beach:

Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of El Gouna's beach as you partake in a morning meditation session. Connect with nature and set a positive tone for the day ahead.

Power Workouts:

Energize your morning with an invigorating power workout. Join fitness trailblazers for a dynamic session designed to get your day off to an active and empowering start.

Recognition Ceremony:

Conclude the summit with a celebration of achievements. The recognition ceremony honors outstanding individuals and contributions, providing a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the accomplishments of the participants.





