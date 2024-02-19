PSAI Legends Of India Award Recognizes Sandeep Marwah's Outstanding Contributions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 11, 2024: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished individual with nine World Records and a remarkable array of International accolades, has been honored with the prestigious PSAI Legends of India Award. The award, presented by Dr. Sandip Gupta, Chairman of PRS 2024-Professional Speakers Association of India, is a testament to Marwah's exemplary achievements and contributions to society.



In addition to Dr. Marwah, several other luminaries were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. Among the recipients were notable figures such as Amitabh Kant Sherpa G-20, Rajiv Jain Member National Human Rights Commission, Dr. Bhaskar ChatterjeeCEO Anil Agarwal Foundation, and Puneet Narang, Managing Director Deutsche Bank India each making significant impacts in their areas of expertise.



The Professional Speakers Association of India (PSAI) stands as a beacon for professional speakers, offering a robust platform for career advancement and global networking. With a commitment to fostering professionalism and excellence within the speaking industry, PSAI provides members with comprehensive support, including mentoring, resources, and networking opportunities.



ï¿1⁄2We are dedicated to cultivating a vibrant and impactful speaking industry, and our association and members strive to make a positive difference in the world through the power of expression,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Sandeep Gupta, Chairman of PSAI.



Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the prestigious award, Dr. Sandeep Marwah stated, ï¿1⁄2I extend my heartfelt thanks to PSAI for considering me for this esteemed recognition. It is truly an honor to be acknowledged among such esteemed company.ï¿1⁄2



The PSAI Legends of India Award not only celebrates individual achievements but also underscores the collective efforts of professionals who are dedicated to making meaningful contributions to society through their work.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143