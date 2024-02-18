Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Artillery, Grad And Attacks With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and Grad systems.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, Russians launched six kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district. They fired twice from heavy artillery. They also used Grad multiple rocket launchers. They hit the district center, the Marhanets, and Myrove communities. A person was injured in the Myrove community. An infrastructure facility, a bakery, and a private house were damaged," Lysak wrote.

Enemy attacks, Kryvyi Rih districts

According to him, four houses and three outbuildings in Nikopol were damaged by shells. The shelling also hit a greenhouse, garages, cars, and a power line.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district twice at night with artillery.