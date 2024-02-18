BRICS Convene To Combat Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The BRICS nations, led by Russia in its current presidency, held the first meeting of their Council on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) virtually on February 9, 2024, TV BRICS reported.

The meeting focused on strengthening national anti-money laundering systems and exploring further joint measures to bolster financial security. Participants discussed initiatives to increase financial system transparency, build stronger public-private partnerships, and engage young people in financial security efforts.

Projects like the International Risk Assessment Centre, the Transparent Blockchain tool for cryptocurrency analysis, and the International Financial Security Olympiad were among those considered.

“Expanding the council will significantly benefit the anti-money laundering systems of member countries,” affirmed State Secretary and Deputy Director of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service, German Neglyad.

Confident in the impact of the council's decisions, participants believe they will contribute to the implementation of the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy 2025, particularly in ensuring transparent financial settlements.