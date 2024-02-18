IAF Chinook Helicopter Lands In Punjab Field Following Technical Snag

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unforeseen incident, an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter executed a precautionary landing in an open field near Punjab's Barnala area. The cause was identified as a technical snag, ensuring the safety of both the crew and the helicopter, according to officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In October 2023, aa similar incident took place when a plane belonging to the IAF carrying six individuals had to make an "emergency" landing in the outskirts of the Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal, due to a technical malfunction.

The incident involved an aircraft from the IAF's III HU unit, which executed the emergency landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, approximately 60 km away from the Bhopal district headquarters.

The aircraft, en route from Bhopal to Jhansi, encountered a technical fault necessitating the emergency landing, as confirmed by an official.

