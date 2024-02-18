Kuwait PM Chairs PMA Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, chaired Sunday a meeting of the Government Performance Monitoring Agency (PMA), in the presence of the Agency's Chief, Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, the agency's tasks were reviewed in following up on the latest developments in some government projects, their completion rates, and ways to overcome the difficulties and obstacles they encounter in cooperation and coordination with the relevant government agencies.

His Highness the Prime Minister praised the great efforts made by the PMA in monitoring and following up on all state projects, which contributes to saving effort and time and preserving public funds. (end)

