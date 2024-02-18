Ex-Swedish PM: Europe Must Do Much More For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe must do much more to ensure that Ukraine does not lose the war with Russia.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said this at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 18, Ukrinform reports.

She said the most important thing today was ramping up the production of weapons and ammunition in Europe.

"We can talk about defense commissioners and lots of other things, but we have to act now when it comes to weapons and ammunition production. A lot of good things have been done in the last two years, but we have to do much more, because we cannot allow Russia to win this war in Ukraine," Andersson said.

She noted that "making sure that Ukrainian soldiers have the ammunition they need to fight the Russians" is much more important than talking about the European defense commissioner.

"That's what we should be focusing on," the Swedish politician said.

She noted that Russia had turned its economy into a war economy. Therefore, Europe should do more, in particular by providing financial guarantees for EU companies that produce weapons and ammunition.