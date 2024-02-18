Gaza Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



In its fifth month now, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

has evolved into a complex and dire humanitarian crisis. The conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, prompting Israel's defense minister to declare a complete siege on Gaza. The initial approach included restricting essential supplies like electricity, food, water, and gas. While some relief is now allowed under pressure from US President Joe Biden, reports suggest delays in Israeli security checks and restrictions on relief convoys, hampering the aid flow into Gaza.

International aid groups highlight the dire conditions for civilians in Gaza, emphasizing the impact of both the conflict and limited access to essential resources. Concerns over collective punishment, a potential war crime under the Geneva Convention, are voiced as civilians suffer from violence, starvation, and lack of medical treatment. So far over 28000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in relentless Israeli offensive.

The US has consistently criticized Israel's conduct, urging adherence to the laws of war and expressing concern over civilian casualties. However, despite these criticisms, the US continues to provide significant military support to Israel.

The situation is particularly dire in northern Gaza, where limited information indicates general starvation and widespread malnutrition, with UN and aid organization workers facing significant challenges in delivering assistance.

As the conflict persists, there are growing fears of a ground assault by Israeli troops on the town of Rafah in southern Gaza. The potential for significant civilian casualties and the overall impact on the population raise concerns about the long-term consequences of such a move.

The conflict's shockwaves have extended beyond the region, with Iran and its allies, known as the“axis of resistance,” becoming actively involved. This involvement has led to broader tensions, including incidents in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, with calls from hawks in the US and Israel for military action against Iran. And should this happen, it will further broaden the conflict and lead to catastrophic consequences, including for the US.



The United States has been advocating for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel but in lieu of this there is concrete assurance from Washington for Palestinian statehood.

More so, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains focused on achieving“total victory,” prolonging the conflict with no immediate prospects of a ceasefire. The ongoing war's consequences continue to unfold, with the situation in Gaza growing increasingly difficult to control. This calls for the world, particularly the west, to not just criticize Israel for its actions but also take action. To begin with, the US needs to stop military aid to Israel.