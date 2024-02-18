Real Kashmir Take On Churchill Brothers In I-League Today

Hit-and-miss Snow Leopards are among top four teams in the league, but have fallen out of contention for the title. They are fourth with 23 points from 13 games, winning three of their last five outings.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers are 10th on the table, picking up 14 points from their 13 matchups this season. They have won only once in their previous five games, drawing thrice with one loss.

Sunday's contest will be a huge opportunity for coach Ishfaq Ahmad and his Real Kashmir squad to solidify their place in the upper echelons of the league. This team beat table-topper Mohammedan Sporting (34 points, 15 games) 3-0 recently, and has the talent to pluck out results away from home. But an uncharacteristic last-minute 1-0 defeat to Rajasthan United have halted the Srinagar-based club's title ambition.

The Snow Leopards now have eight games to tun their 2023-24 I-League season around. It will be tough, as six of those outings are out on the road. However, the final two games of the season will be played in front of an intimidating Srinagar crowd, including potential title-deciding showdown against Mohammedan Sporting on March 23.

Real Kashmir Probable XI:

Muheet Shabir; Yousef, Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Wayne Vaz; Rehbar, Kamal Issah, Mohammad Inam, Carlos Lomba, Ayoub; Gnohore Kirzo.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now