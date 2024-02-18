Cyprus: Three 'Suspicious' Football Fans To Appear In Court Next Week

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A criminal case against three men arrested during the match between Anorthosis and Apollon has been registered at the Larnaca District Court.

The men – who were reportedly 'behaving suspiciously' – were detained last night at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium.

Reports suggest they had also planned to smuggle alcohol into the game.

The case will appear before court on 20 February, with the three men barred from sporting events until then.

They face several charges, including conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.

Football hooliganism in Cyprus has been an issue for the past few decades and incidents are generally associated with the five major Cypriot clubs.

Last month, a game between Apollon and AEL was abandoned when fans invaded the pitch and flung flares at each other.