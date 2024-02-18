Russian Missiles Strike Cities Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine on Thursday morning, striking facilities in several cities across the country, Ukrainian authorities said.

At least one person was injured in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where a missile hit an industrial site, said the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

The missiles also struck targets in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

In the central Poltava region, a 100-square-meter warehouse caught fire following an attack, said the regional military administration.

The blasts were also heard in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Sergii Lysak said on Telegram.

Moreover, the Ukrainian capital was attacked by missiles of different types from several directions, but they were shot down by the air defense, said the city military administration, adding that the attack caused no casualties or destruction in Kiev.