(MENAFN) During his address at the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned against efforts to exclude China from global trade under the guise of mitigating dependency, warning that such actions would constitute a significant historical error. Wang's remarks come as host nation Germany and other industrial powers within the Group of Seven (G7) seek to diversify their trade relations and reduce reliance on an increasingly assertive China through a strategy known as "de-risking."



Germany's approach aligns with broader G7 objectives, which emphasize the importance of maintaining constructive relations with China while also mitigating risks associated with over-reliance on Chinese trade. However, Beijing has voiced criticism against these efforts, advocating instead for increased cooperation and integration within the global economy.



Wang Yi emphasized the interconnectedness of the world economy, likening it to a vast ocean that cannot be segmented into isolated entities. He stressed that economic globalization is an irreversible trend, asserting the need for collaborative efforts to enhance its inclusivity and benefits for all stakeholders.



Addressing allegations of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region, Wang pushed back against accusations of human rights abuses, dismissing them as "fabricated information" aimed at hindering China's development. He refuted claims of forced labor programs targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities, attributing such narratives to efforts aimed at undermining China's progress and international standing.



In his discourse, Wang underscored the importance of factual accuracy and mutual understanding in shaping international perceptions, reaffirming China's commitment to addressing concerns through dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontational rhetoric.

