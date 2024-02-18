President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Met With Member Of Bundestag Armin Laschet

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with member of Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union
(CDU/CSU) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag Armin Laschet
in Munich, at the latter's request.
