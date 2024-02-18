President Ilham Aliyev Mets With Bundestag MP Armin Laschet In Munich (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with Armin
Laschet, a member of the Christian Democratic/Christian Socialist
Union (CDU/CSU) faction in the Bundestag, in Munich, at the
latter's request, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107867094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.