In Luhansk Region, Russian Pilot Directs Downed Plane At Village With Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Luhansk region, a Russian pilot directed a downed plane at a village with civilians in the Antratsyt community. There are no casualties as a result of the fighter jet's crash.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The pilot of a Russian fighter jet dropped several guided bombs on Ukrainian defense positions yesterday. And when he was already fried, he was thinking only about himself, flying the damaged aircraft. Therefore, he directed the plane not to the fields and forests, but to the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Luhansk region," the statement said.

According to Lysogor, residents of Dyakove village saw this Russian fighter jet killing civilians.

"It is reported that it fell on the street where Lyubov Mykolayivna lives. The number of victims is not known yet," he added.

As reported, yesterday, February 17, the Defense Forces shot down three Russian fighter jets overnight, and this morning - another one.