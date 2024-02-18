(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Avalanche's $100 million program seeks responsible, community-driven meme coins to foster a sustainable and thriving ecosystem.

Vienna, Austria, January 30, 2024 – In the exhilarating, often unpredictable world of cryptocurrency, Avalanche (AVAX) has carved its own path. Known for its blazing-fast transaction speeds and robust infrastructure, Avalanche has steadily climbed the ranks, witnessing a remarkable 73.0% growth in just the past year. But now, Avalanche is making waves again, not with a technological breakthrough, but with a surprising embrace of a controversial corner of the crypto sphere: meme coins.

Meme coins, often born from internet jokes and fueled by community hype, have long been viewed with skepticism by traditional investors. Their lack of real-world utility and volatile price swings often raise concerns about speculation and pump-and-dump schemes. Yet, Avalanche sees a different potential in these digital tokens.

Through its ambitious $100 million Culture Catalyst Fund, the Avalanche Foundation aims to harness the power of meme coins to enrich its ecosystem and foster an even more vibrant crypto community. According to Manuela Strassl, an expert from Nobel-Finanzen , this step could help Avalanche grow in value.

The Avalanche Foundation has just unveiled a“Culture Catalyst” fund totalling $100 million, with a particular emphasis on allocating investments to meme coins that are inherent to the Avalanche blockchain. The Culture Catalyst Program isn't about blindly throwing money at Shiba Inus and Dogecoins.

Instead, it's about identifying“community coins” that demonstrate both stability and a commitment to fair practices. Eligible candidates must have undergone a“fair launch” with no tokens reserved for founders, and their supply shouldn't be concentrated in the hands of a few individuals or“whales.” This safeguards against insider manipulation and ensures that the coin truly belongs to its community.

But how does a meme coin prove its worth beyond a catchy name and a viral Twitter hashtag? Avalanche has carefully established a set of criteria that measure a community coin's potential impact. To join the program, a coin must boast at least 2,000 unique holders and a market cap exceeding $1 million. This ensures a certain level of organic support and prevents fly-by-night projects from sneaking in. Furthermore, the top 100 holders can't collectively control more than 60% of the supply, fostering a decentralized and engaged community.

Beyond mere numbers, Avalanche looks for evidence of active engagement. To qualify, a community coin needs to maintain an average daily trading volume of $100,000 across two Avalanche decentralized exchanges (DEXes) for at least two weeks. This demonstrates healthy market activity and genuine interest from users. Additionally, a minimum of $200,000 in total liquidity with at least 50 liquidity providers signifies a robust trading infrastructure supported by diverse participants.

Investing in meme coins, even with these safeguards, remains a calculated risk. Their inherent volatility can lead to sudden price crashes, and some projects inevitably fizzle out as the meme fades. However, Avalanche believes that the potential rewards outweigh the risks. By supporting well-managed community coins, Avalanche aims to achieve several key goals:



Attract new users: Meme coins often have passionate communities that can quickly onboard new participants into the Avalanche ecosystem.

Boost ecosystem activity: Increased trading volume and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications centred around community coins can fuel further growth within Avalanche. Cultivate a vibrant culture: Community coins can incentivize community building and collaborative initiatives, fostering a more engaged and diverse user base.

Manuela Strassl, an expert from Nobel-Finanzen, believes that Avalanche's foray into meme coins might seem unexpected, but it speaks to the network's adaptability and forward-thinking vision. In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, where innovation and community come hand-in-hand, Avalanche is willing to challenge established norms and explore unconventional territory. While the long-term success of this initiative remains to be seen, it undoubtedly adds a fascinating chapter to Avalanche's ongoing growth story.

Avalanche's Culture Catalyst Program has sparked lively debate within the crypto community. Some applaud the network's willingness to embrace often-overlooked projects, while others express concerns about potential risks and market manipulation. Regardless of the varying opinions, one thing is clear: Avalanche's move has put meme coins in the spotlight, forcing the industry to reconsider their potential value and impact.

Whether this signals a new era of collaboration and legitimization for meme coins or simply a bold experiment by a single network remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Avalanche is playing a daring game, and its success or failure could reshape the crypto landscape for years to come.

By embracing the unconventional and prioritizing community engagement, Avalanche is aiming to reach new heights. As the program unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how these“community coins” contribute to the network's continued growth.

Important notice: This article is purely informational and is not intended to provide trading or financial advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional guidance before making any investment decisions. The accuracy and reliability of information, especially with regard to third-party references or hyperlinks, cannot be guaranteed.





