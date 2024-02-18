Predictions around Kamala Harris potentially being death of Democrats

(MENAFN) As the United States hurtles towards the 2024 presidential election, the Democratic Party finds itself grappling with a complex predicament that revolves around the perceived shortcomings of both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. With President Biden facing scrutiny over advanced age and cognitive decline, there is a growing need for Democrats to address what some critics are labeling 'the Kamala problem.'



President Biden's approval rating languishes at a concerning 39 percent, while Vice President Kamala Harris trails closely behind at 37.5 percent. This surprising turn of events raises questions about how Harris, who initially polled at a mere 1 percent when she withdrew from the 2019 presidential nominee race, managed to alienate a substantial portion of her own party's base.



Digging into Harris's past as California's district attorney, her reputation as a 'top cop' emerges as a key factor contributing to her current divisive image. Critics argue that during her tenure, she failed to take decisive action against charges of misconduct and abuse by law enforcement, raising concerns about her commitment to justice. Moreover, Harris is accused of keeping individuals, particularly many from marginalized communities, behind bars despite substantial evidence of wrongful convictions. Her opposition to legislation mandating investigations into fatal police shootings further adds fuel to the fire.



One pivotal moment that spotlighted Harris's vulnerabilities occurred during the 2019 Democratic presidential debate when Representative Tulsi Gabbard confronted her over her prosecutorial record. Gabbard's criticisms struck a chord, underscoring the concerns that have continued to linger within the Democratic base.



As the Democratic Party navigates the complexities of the upcoming election, the challenges posed by both Biden's declining popularity and Harris's controversial past become increasingly apparent. This analysis delves into the intricacies of the situation, exploring how these factors may shape the Democrats' political landscape in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential race.





