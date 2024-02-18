EU nuclear store beyond imagination

(MENAFN) Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of Germany's Bundestag Defense Committee, has expressed reservations about the European Union (EU) endeavoring to establish its own nuclear deterrent. Her comments follow recent suggestions by some German officials proposing the need for the European Union to possess its own nuclear weapons, spurred by concerns raised by United States presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump warned that the United States would not protect NATO members deemed "delinquent" in their contributions to the alliance.



Currently, France is the sole European Union member with an independent nuclear arsenal, while several others, including Germany, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands, host United States nuclear weapons under Washington's control. Strack-Zimmermann argues that the proposal for an independent European nuclear deterrent is unrealistic, emphasizing the complexity and costs associated with such a sophisticated system that would require comprehensive protection for the entirety of Western Europe.



In an interview with German media, she highlighted the need for closer collaboration within Western Europe and stressed the challenge of bringing together countries like France and the United Kingdom, urging them to "sit at the same table" and "detach from the European Union and think European" to make the proposal feasible.



Strack-Zimmermann suggests an alternative approach for the European Union, emphasizing the importance of convincing the United States to remain involved in European security. She advocates prioritizing the development of a common European army and cyber-defense system rather than pursuing an independent nuclear deterrent. This stance underscores the complexities and diplomatic intricacies surrounding discussions on European Union defense strategies and the balance of responsibilities within the alliance.





