QCDC Empowers People With Learning Challenges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A pioneering programme by Qatar Foundation's Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) has empowered several individuals facing learning challenges. The first edition of the Empower Ability initiative saw 16 participants taking part in interactive workshops, educational activities, and orientation sessions, as well as contributing to the National Sport Day 2024 activities.

The Empower Ability initiative also aims to implement inclusive employment principles and accessible career advancement in the community, according to QCDC officials. The first programme of Empower Ability was implemented in collaboration with entities including Qatar Foundation, the Ministry of Labour, Qatar University, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Katara, Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, Dana Center for Girls, and Qatar Manpower Solutions Company -Jusour. The closing ceremony of the first edition of the initiative, held at Education City, honoured participants, participating institutions, trainers and volunteers.

Three outstanding participants received special awards while all other participants were presented with certificates, acknowledging their commitment and skills acquired.

“This programme's significance lies in its profound impact on the lives of the participants. By equipping individuals with learning difficulties with practical experience and essential skills, we not only prepare them to join the labour market but empower them to truly excel in it,” said Saad Al Kharji, QCDC's Career Programs and Services Manager, while addressing the closing ceremony.

He said QCDC looks forward to continue and expand the initiative together with its partners.

Officials at the closing ceremony held at Education City

Speaking to The Peninsula, Alanood Jamal, Manager of the Empower Ability programme at QCDC, said the initiative is crafted with the aim of nurturing inclusive atmospheres and sharpen vital employability competencies. She explained that by utilising national observances, the programme integrates youth encountering learning challenges, providing them with hands-on experience and essential job skills such as effective communication, teamwork, and social engagement. These skills equip participants for smooth integration into the workforce.“This is just the first edition of Empower Ability programme. It was a three-week programme. We aimed at developing different skills of individuals with learning difficulties. Initially, we were focusing on their working skills, and soft skills, and then we focused on developing their skills to organise events because we aim to integrate them within the society,” said Jamal.

She said the participants were between the ages of 18 to 30 years and having different learning difficulties. They were selected from Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, Jusour and Qatar University.