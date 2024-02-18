Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry signs deal with Turkish firm to boost economic cooperation

(MENAFN) During the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Investment and Business Forum hosted in Istanbul, a pivotal agreement was reached between Tor Holding, a prominent Turkish company, and the Investment Ministry of Saudi Arabia. This landmark agreement, formalized on a Saturday, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to deepen economic collaboration between both nations.



The agreement, characterized by its emphasis on fostering a high level of cooperation, is poised to bring about substantial advancements in the economic relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Tor Holding, in a release issued following the signing ceremony, underscored the pivotal role of this agreement in further strengthening the existing ties and facilitating mutually beneficial engagements across various sectors.



“The high-level cooperation agreement would strengthen the relations between two nations, paving the way for mutually beneficial projects and initiatives for both countries,” the release cited Tor Holding Chairman Mustafa Torun as saying.



At the forum, in addition to the significant agreement between Tor Holding and the Saudi Investment Ministry, several other pivotal agreements were also inked to bolster the economic ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. These agreements encompassed a range of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and business agreements aimed at fostering greater cooperation and facilitating increased investment across various sectors.



Through the signing of these MoUs and business agreements, both nations reiterated their commitment to deepening collaboration and exploring new avenues for economic partnership. The agreements serve as testament to the shared desire to leverage each other's strengths and resources to drive sustainable growth and development.

MENAFN18022024000045015839ID1107865464