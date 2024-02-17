Style Icon Eric West Hosts New Travel Series 'Traveling East To West'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award winning actor Eric West attends New York Premiere Of National Geographic's "The Hot Zone: Anthrax"

Award winning actor Eric West attends 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Award-winning actor turns host.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- You may know Eric West as an award-winning actor, who is considered one of film and television's fastest rising stars in Hollywood, with a wealth and variety of performances to his credit. Named "Hottest Actor of the Year" by Cosmopolitan.He's now taking this next step into hosting a new series called 'Traveling East to West,' launching with 13 weekly episodes in Fall of 2024.'Traveling East to West' is about finding the best experiences, the best food, the best hotels, the best destinations, but, most importantly, the people who make us feel like we're part of a place," West said in an interview.Destinations featured on the show range from Paris, San Juan, and Los Angeles to places West says you might not think of going.In 2012 West was awarded the Future Style Icon Award at the 9th annual Style Awards. Furthermore, West has been featured in a wide-ranging assortment of media outlets worldwide, spanning GQ, Esquire, Variety, Time, Vanity Fair, and Vogue Mexico. West has been in major national and international campaigns for Coach, Lexus, Cotton, LG, Sprite, and Intel.Most recently, West won various awards for his role as Matthews in the action film "Fortress" alongside the legendary Bruce Willis and recently appeared in the Amazon Prime movie“Just for Showmance” (2023) and award-winning Irish comedy“The Hurler: A Campion's Tale” (2023) which became a box-office success in the UK and Ireland.

