President Ilham Aliyev Met With UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technology In Munich (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17.
President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of
Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan
Ahmed Al Jaber in Munich, upon the latter's request, Trend reports.
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United
Arab Emirates, along with his sincere congratulations on the
victory in the presidential election to Ilham Aliyev, the
government and people of Azerbaijan.
The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations
and kind words, and also requested Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to
communicate his greetings to the President of the UAE.
President Ilham Aliyev reminisced about his recent phone
conversation with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and
hailed his visit to Azerbaijan. He emphasized the historic
significance of the visit, as it marked the first official visit by
the President of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan.
The minister congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29 and
emphasized that, following the directives of President Sheikh
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's COP delegation is actively
collaborating with Azerbaijan's delegation. He voiced confidence
that COP29 would be one of the most successful sessions in the
history of the COP.
The head of state emphasized the significance of the support
provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Azerbaijan within the
framework of COP and highlighted the importance of exchanging
experiences.
The Azerbaijani leader noted that a“Troika” formed between the
UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil within the COP framework is a highly
successful initiative.
The meeting specifically emphasized cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the UAE in various fields, with a particular focus
on the renewable energy sector.
The fruitful operations of Masdar company in Azerbaijan and the
country's investments in the non-oil sector were commended, with
discussions revolving around expanding cooperation in this
domain.
