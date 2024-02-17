President Ilham Aliyev Met With UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technology In Munich (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber in Munich, upon the latter's request, Trend reports.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, along with his sincere congratulations on the victory in the presidential election to Ilham Aliyev, the government and people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations and kind words, and also requested Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to communicate his greetings to the President of the UAE.

President Ilham Aliyev reminisced about his recent phone conversation with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hailed his visit to Azerbaijan. He emphasized the historic significance of the visit, as it marked the first official visit by the President of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan.

The minister congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29 and emphasized that, following the directives of President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's COP delegation is actively collaborating with Azerbaijan's delegation. He voiced confidence that COP29 would be one of the most successful sessions in the history of the COP.

The head of state emphasized the significance of the support provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP and highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that a“Troika” formed between the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil within the COP framework is a highly successful initiative.

The meeting specifically emphasized cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in various fields, with a particular focus on the renewable energy sector.

The fruitful operations of Masdar company in Azerbaijan and the country's investments in the non-oil sector were commended, with discussions revolving around expanding cooperation in this domain.

