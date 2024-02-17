UNRWA Thanks Jordan For Ongoing Support

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The UNRWA on Thursday expressed its appreciation to Jordan for its ongoing support to the Agency.



Director of UNRWA in Jordan, Olaf Becker, thanked the government for its recent decision to exempt UNRWA from the cost of textbooks for the years 2019-2023, amounting to JD4 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting between the Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan and his counterpart, Becker, a number of issues related to UNRWA's operations in the Kingdom were discussed.

The two sides reviewed the overall situation of UNRWA, especially in light of the suspension of funding by 16 donor countries following the accusation that 12 staff members were involved in the events of 7th October.

Both parties emphasised the critical role played by UNRWA, particularly in Gaza, and expressed concern that the suspension of funding would hamper the provision of much needed humanitarian assistance.

Khirfan praised UNRWA's efforts to provide services to Palestine refugees despite the challenges it faces.