Hema Malini Visits Ram Mandir In Ayodhya, Reveals How The Temple Gave Employment To Many

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, February 16, veteran actress and MP Hema Malini visited the recently constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After her visit, she told the media that many people had found work as a result of the temple's construction. She also complimented the temple's arrangements and praised the BJP government.

Hema Malini on her visit to Ram Mandir

Speaking to the media she said, "Darshan hua humara. We had an arrangement where we had a visit. We traveled from Bombay for this occasion. Everything was visible to us, and it was breathtaking. Every arrangement is expertly created."

Hema Malini praises the BJP government

Speaking about the BJP government she said, "Excellent development has occurred. One temple is the reason so many people are employed. Along with increasing popularity, the city's infrastructure also gets better. Additionally, per capita income will rise, benefiting city dwellers."

Also read:

Dharmendra upset over Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani's separation; asks them to reconsider for children

Hema Malini's post

Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram's idol at the temple on January 22. Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were among the Bollywood celebs that attended the event. At the celebration, well-known vocalists Sonu Nigam and Malini Awasthi also gave performances.